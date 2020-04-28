Pasco police catch wanted felon with pistol, meth

PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco felon with an active arrest warrant was caught with a pistol and drugs Saturday evening while police were investigating an unrelated case.

Police arrested Inosensio Buenaventura, 27, in a neighborhood near 10th and A Street.

At about 5:20 p.m., an officer was responding to an ongoing complaint involving a man who’d been violating a no-contact order by harassing a resident in the neighborhood.

“Suddenly, a car swooped by him driven by a guy who matched the description, dodged into the alley behind the victim’s house, and abruptly stopped,” police said in a Facebook post.

He detained the man who was later identified as Buenaventura.

As it turned out, Buenaventura was not the harassment suspect, police said. However, officers did locate a baggie of suspected methamphetamine that was left on the seat of his car.

Further investigated revealed Buenaventura had a Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest, police said.

The suspect’s car was impounded as evidence and, after police obtained a search warrant, they found a pistol inside the car.

Buenaventura was booked at the Franklin County Jail on suspicion of felony firearm possession, meth possession and his warrant.

Police said the combination of a firearm and drugs could make the case eligible for federal prosecution.

