Pasco Police continuing to investigate armed robbery, suspect at large

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Saturday at Order Express.

Police say the robbery occurred around 11:15 a.m. at Order Express on the corner of W Clark St. and N Fourth Avenue.

Investigators said Sunday that the suspect is still at large.

Pasco Police said the suspect used a firearm during the robbery and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information or recognize the car Pasco Police posted a picture of on Facebook you’re asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.