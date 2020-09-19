Pasco Police Department sport pink badges during October

PASCO, Wash. – You might notice something different about the Pasco Police Officers in the coming weeks. For the month of October, they’re adding some color to their uniform by wearing pink badges on their sleeves.

The Pink Patch Campaign was started years ago in Los Angeles as a way for public safety offices to support cancer survivors, patients and research. Pasco was the first police department in Washington to sport the badges.

“It supports survivors, people in the middle of their cancer fight and those resources for people who may not be able to afford it, so we’re able to affect local lives, locally,” Officer Jeffrey Cobb said.

Departments across the U.S. and even the world trade their pink badges every year to show support.

The police department wants other people to get in on the campaign by purchasing a pink badge.

They can be bought on the department’s Etsy page. This year, Cobb said, all sales will be done online to make it contact-free.

All of the proceeds go directly to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center and the people they help. Police said to buy quickly because there is a limited amount.

