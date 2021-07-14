Pasco Police Department wants feedback from the community it serves

PASCO, Wash. — As part of ongoing efforts to improve policing in the Tri-Cities, the Pasco Police Department is asking community members to participate in a detailed survey regarding their services and how Pascoans envision the future of police activity in the region.

According to social media posts by Pasco Police, the department has hired an outside consulting firm (Citygate Associates LLC) to help it put together a strategic plan for the future of policing in the area. This survey, which is available in both English and Spanish, asks questions about your identity as well as how you view policing, safety measures, mental health professionals, etc.

They also ask community members for their overall impression of the Pasco Police Department and their view on what should be prioritized. It even provides a chance for community members to write in and express their hopes for the future of the Pasco Police Department.

The survey will remain open until July 29, 2021, according to officials from the PPD. If you are interested in participating in this survey, you can do so by clicking here.

Washington state has been part of a significant push to improve police accountability nationwide. In light of the murder of George Floyd and the national fallout from that incident, state leaders created the Office of Independent Investigations to ensure that police in the state aren’t abusing their power.

This is one way for the Pasco Police to get in touch with the people they serve and be the best community leaders they can be.

