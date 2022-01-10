Pasco Police honor the memory of a beloved local volunteer, Norma Nunamaker

by Amanda Mason

Pasco Police 2020: Officer Brad Leininger introduces Norma Nunamaker to K9 Jucon.

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco Police are honoring the life of Norma Nunamaker, who recently passed away, according to a post on the Pasco Police Facebook page.

According to Pasco Police, she was known for her dedicated service to military members, veterans, her church, and local law enforcement. Pasco Police posted that Nunamaker was a great friend of the police force, “her mission in life was to raise the spirits of those folks, and she had a big heart for the local police K9 teams, especially the doggos.”

She is remembered for her participation in ACES and Operation Thank You, which organized care packages to troops overseas and welcomed home those who served, said PPD.

“She also brought K9 care packages around to PPD, KPD, and BCSO for the doggos. She was special to everyone who knew her.” – Pasco Police Facebook.

Norma Nunamaker’s Memorial Service

Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Sunset Memorial Gardens (915 Bypass Highway, Richland, WA 99352)

Learn more at Norma Nunamaker’s life and where to send your condolences on Legacy.com.

“Rest in peace, Norma. We have the watch.” – Pasco Police

