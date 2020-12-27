Pasco Police investigate drive by shooting

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department is investigating a drive by shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon that left a stray round in a nearby house.

The shooting occurred around 4:47 p.m. Saturday in the area of W Hopkins St. and S Road 28.

Police say the suspect and the victim fled the scene after the shooting.

Investigators found more than one shell casing, and a stray round in a nearby house.

No injuries were reported.

Police have video surveillance of both the suspect and victim and are attempting to identify them.

If you have any information you’re asked to call 509-628-0333.

