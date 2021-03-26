Pasco Police investigate shooting that left one man injured Friday morning

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department is investigating a violent assault that left a man in the hospital with a gunshot wound Friday morning.

Sergeant Pruneda with the Pasco Police Department told KAPP-KVEW they received a call from Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center just before 7:00 a.m. Friday morning telling them a man had walked in with a gunshot wound.

There are several roads blocked off in Pasco. Police are investigating in the 400 block of Sylvester St., and Tri-City SWAT is investigating in the 5600 block of Topeka Dr.

Sgt. Pruneda told KAPP-KVEW that the victim is not cooperating with police. The victim’s injuries are not known at this time.

Sgt. Pruneda told KAPP-KVEW they do not have a suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say there is no immediate threat to the public.

