Pasco police investigating report of shots fired Wednesday night

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco police are investigating a report of gunshots fired Wednesday night near Road 64 and Court Street.

Witnesses told police they saw someone in a dark-colored SUV firing a pistol toward a field, then saw two teenage males running away.

They said the SUV went north on Road 64, then turned east onto Argent Road and south onto Road 48.

Police located the teens and said they were unhurt but also uncooperative.

“No motive is known but gang activity was not ruled out,” police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with info is urged to call dispatch at 509-628-0333 or email Officer Matt Decker at deckerm@pasco-wa.gov about case 20-24948.