Pasco Police involved in shooting, one suspect killed and another injured

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco Police were involved in a shooting Sunday afternoon that killed one person, and injured another.

The exchange of gunfire took place in an alley behind the residence at 807 North 12th Avenue around 3:00 p.m. Police say that no officers were injured in the exchange.

Sgt. Rodrigo Pruneda with Pasco Police confirmed that this was related to Sunday morning’s shooting at a residence on the corner of East Lewis Street and North Douglas Avenue.

The suspect that was injured in the shooting was taken to a local hospital.

The officers involved in the shooting were from the Pasco Police Department, but other agencies from around the Tri-Cities were at the scene. Agencies from Kennewick, Benton County, Franklin County, and members of SWAT were on scene.

Here is a timeline of events that led to this point:

April 29 — Pasco Police responded to a shooting at the corner of East Lewis Street and North Douglas Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Police confirmed that 29-year-old Luis Contreras was shot and killed at the home. Two others were injured in the shooting, and taken to a local hospital. Police said that multiple suspects fled the scene.

May 7 — Police arrested two men in connection to the murder of Luis Contreras. Antonio Larios and Eusiah Anthony Stell, both 18-years-old were arrested in connection to the murder. Police said suspects Juan Manuel “Scars” Montalvo, 25, and Miguel Angel “Terco” Montalvo, 21, remain at large.

Morning – May 17 — Pasco Police responded to a shooting around 7:45 a.m., at the same residence of the incident April 29. Police said that two men forced their way into the house and shot and injured a male and a female. The victims were taken to a local hospital, their condition is unknown. The victims were not the same victims in the first shooting. Then, the suspects carjacked a black Nissan Versa, stuffed the driver in the trunk and fled. The man was able to escape from the trunk.

Afternoon – May 17 — Police from around the Tri-Cities surrounded a home at 807 North 12th Avenue. Police say there was an exchange of gunfire between Pasco Police and two suspects in an alley behind the home. Police later confirmed that these were the individuals they had been looking for since the original shooting. Police shot and killed one of the suspects, and injured the other. Police say the stolen Nissan Versa was recovered with different license plates.

Police did not say which suspect was killed. They are still at the scene investigating.

