Pasco police K9 tracks two Moses Lake residents suspected of driving around 130mph

by Neil Fischer

K9 Zador - Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office

FRANKLIN CO., Wash. — Pasco police K9, Zador, assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office locate two Moses Lake residents suspected of traveling around 130 mph Wednesday night.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they saw the vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday driving on Glade Rd. at nearly 100 mph.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but were unable to close the distance on the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shortly after, a second deputy saw the vehicle reaching speeds of approximately 130 mph, but did not attempt a traffic stop for safety reasons.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a third deputy found the vehicle abandoned on Hollingsworth with a firearm between the seat and the middle console.

Pasco police K9, Zador, was called to track the suspects.

K9 Zador tracked a 21-year-old female, and a 24-year-old male for approximately two and a half miles before deputies arrested the suspects, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two suspects were booked into the Franklin County Jail.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured during this incident.

