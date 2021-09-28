Pasco Police looking for a stolen electric scooter

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco Police are looking for a stolen motorized Razor scooter, according to their recent Facebook post.

The post mentioned, Officer Jeremy Jones is looking to track down the Razor featured in these pictures. Police said the owner had it cable-locked to a tree on the 600-Block of West Bonneville around midnight Saturday and noticed it gone by Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m.

“The suspect deserves to be behind bars. The victim deserves to be behind handlebars.” -Pasco Police Department

Police shared a factory picture (left) and two of the actual stolen electric Razor scooter listed below.

Anyone with information, call dispatch at (509)628-0333 or email Officer Jones at jonesje@pasco-wa.gov referencing the case number #21-28751 Theft.

