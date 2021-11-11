Pasco Police looking for suspected beer thief

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco Police are asking if you can identify this man who police said stole beer and a pressure washer from the Maverik Convenience Store on Road 68 and Sandifur.

The theft happened on Sunday, November 7th, around 6 p.m. Police said he might be associated with a smaller red pickup.

According to a Pasco Police Facebook post, “Security video appears to show the depicted male entering the store. He picks out a four-pack of Elysian beer, then avoids the front register and dodges out the rear hallway. On his way out with shoplifted beer, he cannot pass up the opportunity to grab the company pressure washer from the hallway.”

Police said he was last seen on video pulling into the neighboring O’Reilly’s parking lot.

If you have any information on the suspect or anything involving this case, police urge you to call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 or email Officer Wakeman at wakemanj@pasco-wa.gov about case 21-33752 Theft.

