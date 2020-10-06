Pasco police make TikTok debut by participating in ‘Dreams’ video challenge

David Mann by David Mann

@pascowapd via TikTok

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department is on TikTok!

Police made their debut on the popular social media app Tuesday by posting their rendition of a video that went ultra-viral on social media in the past couple weeks.

The original video came from TikTok user Nathan Apodaca, known on social media as @420doggface208, who filmed himself skateboarding with a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice in hand as Fleetwood Mac’s hit song “Dreams” played in the background. The video shows him taking a swig of his juice before lip syncing to Stevie Nicks’ first chorus in the song.

Social media users fell in love with the short clip, watching it tens of millions of times on TikTok and other sites like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. The video inspired the “Dreams Challenge,” which encourages people to make post their own skateboarding-cranberry juice drinking-Fleetwood Mac listening videos. Even Fleetwood Mac singer Mick Fleetwood created a TikTok account to play along.

On Tuesday, the Pasco Police Department created a TikTok to participate in the challenge. The video features Officer Ronny Seltun skating and drinking juice along the Columbia River with the Blue Bridge visible in the background. It features the song “Dreams,” but the video stops short of the lip syncing part.

“We’re here,” police captioned the video, along with the hashtags “#dreams #dreamschallenge #doggface208 #cranberryjuice #pasco #bluebridge #fleetwoodmac #copsoftiktok #backtheblue #longboard.”

You can follow the police department’s TikTok @pascowapd.