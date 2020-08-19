Pasco police: Man repeatedly stabbed victim with pocketknife outside Union Gospel Mission

David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco police arrested an Othello man accused of repeatedly stabbing another man with a pocketknife on Monday.

Tomas Arroyo-Antonio, 31, was arrested about 5:12 p.m. Monday outside the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission at South Fourth Avenue and West Columbia Street.

Police say Arroyo-Antonio stabbed a 52-year-old Pasco resident multiple times with a pocketknife, injuring the victim’s leg, torso and shoulder.

Residents found the victim at the Thunderbird Motel, located next to the Union Gospel Mission, and started rendering first aid before paramedics arrived at the scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, police said.

Arroyo-Antonio was already wearing a cast on one arm and a hospital ID bracelet before officers arrived at the scene. Medics checked him out before police took him to the Franklin County jail to be booked on an investigative hold for first-degree assault.

The pocketknife was seized for evidence.

