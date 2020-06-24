Pasco police need help identifying suspect in murder on I-182

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO Wash. — Pasco police need help identifying a suspect in a deadly drive-by shooting on I-182 earlier this month.

Police said they identified the shooter as a 17-year-old boy who was riding in the passenger seat of a car when the incident occurred on I-182 westbound between 20th Avenue and Road 68 on June 4. The boy was arrested and now faces murder charges.

Police are now looking for the driver of that car. They have released photos of the driver with hopes to learn his name.

Anyone who recognizes the driver or his car is asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333 or email Det. Julie Lee about case 20-15818 Homicide.

RELATED: Man shot on I-182 in Pasco has died; teenage boy arrested

MURDER SUSPECT WANTED: Our detectives in ISD and SCU have been looking for a couple weeks for the driver in our… Posted by Pasco Police on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Comments

comments