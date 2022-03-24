PASCO, Wash. — Are you looking for a different way to make an impact on your community? Well, the Pasco Police Department might have the answer for you: A clean-up effort at Sylvester Park this Saturday.

In a social media post published by the Pasco Police on Thursday morning, local law enforcement announced that it will be stationed at Sylvester Park from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.

This initiative will include some clean-up efforts of flower beds and painting at the park. All of this is being done in preparation for renovations that are soon to come for the new mini-pitch soccer courts.

The first 50 people to show up and volunteer their time will receive a T-Shirt complementary of the PPD. Also, the Coffee with a Cop initiative will be stationed at the park for community members to participate in.

Sylvester Park is one of 16 public lands across the nation to be renovated through an effort that aims to provide access to youth sports and activities.

The NRPA is partnering with The Walt Disney Company to promote healthier lifestyles for the next generation. A crucial aspect of this initiative is a new training program left by the NRPA that will train Pasco Parks & Recreation leadership on how to instill equitable policies and improve access to sports programs for Tri-Cities youth.

If you have any questions about this upcoming event, you can reach out to Sgt. Rigo Pruneda at prunedar@pasco-wa.gov.

