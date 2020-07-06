Pasco police: Pregnant woman sells fake gold to elderly woman, steals her ring

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco police need help identifying a pregnant woman accused of selling fake gold to an 83-year-old woman and stealing a ring that the alleged victim had been wearing.

An 83-year-old woman called the police on Saturday, July 4, to report that she was scammed at the Pasco Walgreens.

Police say the suspect appeared to be of Asian Indian descent, and that she was with her 6-year-old daughter at the time of the incident. She was wearing a shirt that said, “I’d Rather Be In Bed.”

Police posted photos of the suspect and the stolen ring on social media.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity or the ring is asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333 or email Ofc. Justin Greenhalgh at greenhalghj@pasco-wa.gov about theft case 20-19276.

