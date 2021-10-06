Pasco Police raise cancer awareness with fifth annual ‘Pink Patch Project’

by Margo Cady

Pasco Police department starts their 'pink patch project' this week. Photo courtesy of Pasco Police Department

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department (PPD) starts its ‘Pink Patch Project’ this week. For the entire month of October, officers are able to wear a pink patch for breast cancer awareness.

PPD created the ‘Pink Patch Project‘ in 2017. Officers were the first in Washington to wear the colorful patches featuring the iconic pink ribbon.

Now, there are 22 police departments that participate across the state and even some internationally as well.

This year, however, the patches feature a maroon ribbon on the other side to show support for multiple myeloma and brain aneurysms. This added ribbon honors one of their officers who suffered a brain aneurysm in March.

Every year the patch highlights a different kind of cancer.

“A lot of agencies just do breast cancer awareness in October and they just have that pink ribbon,” said Sergeant Rigo Pruneda. “But we know it’s important that there are other cancers out there that are affecting our community and people need that support as well.”

Over the past five years, the department has raised over $8,000 dollars for local cancer organizations. This year, all funds will go to the Tri-City Cancer Center.

Now, the Pasco Fire Department is joining in on the patch project for the first time. Officials said they are the only fire department in the state participating.

“It means a lot to get support from our community because there are a lot of police officers that have been affected by breast cancer and other types of cancer,” Sgt. Pruneda said. “The support that we get from the community, it’s very, very outstanding. We love it.”

To purchase either a 2021 patch, a Pasco Police Challenge Coin, the Pasco Fire Department’s patch, or a previous years’ patch, visit their Etsy shop here.

