Pasco Police report 180 violators during safety patrol Friday

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department reported that there were 180 violators during their pedestrian safety patrol on Friday.

Police had patrols at intersections throughout Pasco looking for distracted drivers that could potentially cause harm to the public.

From the pedestrian safety patrol tonight: 180 violators, 106 stopped with 72 pedestrians using the crosswalks. One vehicle cited for nearly colliding w/ pedestrian in crosswalk. Multiple warnings and citations issued. #ontheroadoffthephone #targetzero pic.twitter.com/IMMpWPoyF9 — Pasco Police Dept (@PascoPoliceDept) August 29, 2020

Police said 106 cars were stopped and 72 pedestrians were using the crosswalks.

One vehicle was cited for almost hitting someone in the crosswalk.

Police said multiple warnings and citations were issued.