Pasco police rescue vehicle submerged in water

No one was injured after a car in Pasco was rescued Saturday afternoon after it was driven into a body of water, according to police.

The car went into water by Harris Rd. and Shoreline Rd. just after 10 a.m.

Police say the driver was cited and then released.

