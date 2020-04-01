Pasco police respond to suspicious overnight fires

David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco police officers responded to a couple suspicious fires in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The first fire broke out around 2:41 a.m. in an alley at North 14th Avenue and West Clark Street by the Franklin PUD building.

Police said someone set fire to a pile of car parts and tires, damaging a fence, pole and some stucco on the side of the building. The Pasco Fire Department responded and put it out.

The second involved stolen 2005 Nissan Altima that was set on fire near East Lewis Street and Cedar Avenue.

When police called the owner, she said the car should have been parked in the 400 block of N. Douglas Ave. Firefighters responded and again put out the flames.

The case is being investigated as a vehicle theft and arson.

Anyone with information about either fire is urged to call dispatch at 509-628-0333. For the fire by Franklin PUD, reference case 20-09231. For the one involving the stolen car, reference case 02-09233 or email Ofc. Andrews at andrewsm@pasco-wa.gov.

