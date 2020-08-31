Pasco police running pet food drive for Salvation Army tomorrow

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

PASCO, Wash. — The pandemic is hitting a lot people hard, with some pet owners unable to feed their animals.

That’s why the Pasco Police Department is helping the Salvation Army run a pet food drive Sept. 1.

“We had a conversation about some of the things that they were in need of and the first thing they talked about was dog food,” said Sgt. Rigo Pruneda.

Officers will be at the Salvation Army on Fourth Avenue that day from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., accepting donations and helping to distribute food to the community.

If you’re unable to make it, donations are welcome whenever you can.

“There are a lot of pets in need in our community and we want to help,” said Sgt. Pruneda.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.