Pasco police search for Arson suspect

PASCO, Wash. — Just after 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning Pasco Union Firefighters Local 1433 responded to a vehicle fire in the 400 block of S 23rd Ave. where they suspect it was Arson.

After the flames were extinguished, the Nest video was obtained and their suspicions were confirmed.

If you watch the video you can see the blurry grey male approach the rear driver side door and get into the back seat.

Pasco Police say they quickly learned the car, a silver 2010 Chrysler Sebring, had been reported stolen a few hours earlier in Richland.

Richland Police is investigating the original theft.

Police believe that the suspect is a man and will have burnt hair and is possibly missing some eye brow hair and he may have suffered burns to his hands or face.

If you have any information on the car or suspect please email officer Acock at acockc@pasco-wa.gov reference PPD Arson case 20-11449, or call dispatch at 509-628-0333.

