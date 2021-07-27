Pasco police search for ‘road rage’ driver who shot a car

by Matt Van Slyke

Pasco Police Dept.

PASCO, Wash. — A dispute between drivers escalated to a shooting on Friday, and now investigators in Pasco want to find the man who pulled the trigger.

The Pasco Police Department on Tuesday detailed a “road rage shooting” that took place last week. Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, a Pasco man told police that a man in a gray or black Audi “had shot a hole in the side of his white Acura as the two cars” on northbound 395 at Foster Wells Rd.

The two men crossed paths and things first turned heated while they were driving on N. 20th Ave: the Audi driver wanted to fight the Acura driver after accusing that man of almost hitting him. This is according to the man behind the wheel of the Acura — the only person police are able to speak with at this point.

The Acura driver said the Audi followed him as he drove south on 20th and east on Lewis St, then he saw the Audi driver point a pistol at him near Lewis & 10th.

Flashing the gun was apparently not enough; the Audi driver pulled the trigger after the cars headed east to N. Oregon Ave, then north on Oregon to Foster Wells Rd, the witness said.

The Audi was last seen leaving east on Foster Wells Rd. The driver of the Acura turned around, came back into Pasco, and contacted police.

Officers are now trying to track down the Audi and its driver. The victim says the shooter was Hispanic, in his 20s, with a buzz cut and facial hair, who was driving with a female passenger on board. If you know who these people might be, call Pasco PD dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or email Officer Ana Ramos at ramosa@pasco-wa.gov; mention case # 21-21616 Aggravated Assault.

