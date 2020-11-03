Pasco police search for man accused of breaking his ex’s new boyfriend’s jaw

PASCO, Wash. – Pasco police are looking for a man who they say has been exhibiting “stalker-ish” behaviors.

25-year-old Alex R. Flores of Kennewick is wanted by police after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriends home on the 400 block of North Cedar Avenue and attacking her new boyfriend.

The victim’s jaw was broken in the assault and police intend to arrest Flores for felony assault and burglary.

Anyone who may know Flores’ whereabouts is asked to call dispatchers at (509) 628-0333 about case number 20-31544, aggravated assault.

“In fact, we’d like to speak with him (after he’s in custody) about other stalker-ish behaviors including 20-29532 Trespassing and harassing the ex by phone,” police said in a Facebook post, followed by these hashtags: