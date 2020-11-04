Pasco police find missing 5-year-old

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

UPDATE: The 5-year-old was found safe, Pasco police announced just before 9 a.m.

PASCO, Wash. – Pasco police are searching for 5-year-old Camden Walsh who went missing Wednesday morning.

According to officers, they are currently searching near Road 100 and Chapel Hill Boulevard.

Camden was last seen near in the 96/Shetland Drive area wearing the black Vans hoody pictured above between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with info is urged to talk to Officer Conrad Christenson by calling Dispatch at (509)628-0333 right away.