Pasco Police seek info on Escalade stolen from Circle K parking lot

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image Credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — Local authorities at the Pasco Police Department are calling on the community to find a car that was reported stolen out of the parking lot of a convenience store on Monday night.

According to a post by the Pasco Police Facebook page, authorities are looking for a suspect associated with the theft. As you can see in the image above, the suspect was spotted inside the convenience store located at the intersection of W Court St and N 26 Ave.

RELATED: Kennewick PD recovers stolen car, Doberman Pinschers

Authorities alleged that the missing vehicle, a white 2008 Cadillac Escalade with license plate No. BPZ6300 was left running unattended outside the Circle K around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 23. The driver went inside the convenience store and when he returned, his car was missing from the parking lot.

From the security video, Pasco police officers determined that the suspect was a male teenager who was described as Hispanic. He wore a grey Nike hoodie, black mask, blue jeans and bright white shoes.

RELATED: Pasco man arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, illegal drugs

The vehicle itself was described as having ‘pretty stock,’ but it was noted that there is a visible dent on the right front fender of the truck.

Local police ask that anyone with more information on this case reach out to Pasco PD. They can do so by calling the non-emergency dispatch number at (509)628-0333. If you call in, don’t forget to cite Case No. 21-05075.

RELATED: Fundraiser for Domino’s driver shot while delivering pizza in Yakima

RELATED: Walla Walla Co. blueberry farm pays $350k due to sexual assault of female workers

RELATED: After three drug overdose deaths in the Tri-Cities, local experts offer advice to prevent addiction

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.