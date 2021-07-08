PASCO, Wash. — A hit-and-run suspect who drove a light blue Kia Sorento escaped police officers on Tuesday night after using dangerous tactics to cause a distraction and lose the cops.

According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, Officer Conrad Christenson saw the suspect at the intersection of Wrigley Dr and Road 60 shortly before midnight on Tuesday evening. The Officer says that he turned on his flashing lights to pursue the suspect, who refused to stop after the officer’s lights went on.

The driver turned onto Mariner Lane and continued at the intersection of Camden Drive, where they are accused of driving onto the sidewalk and sideswiping a pickup truck. Authorities say the drier attempted to tear the front right wheel of the Kia Sorento off to angle the car up on the sidewalk.

From there, the elusive driver ran away on foot, escaping the Pasco Police Officer’s pursuit. Authorities say that there were no pedestrians in that area since it was late on a weeknight. Otherwise, someone may have been seriously injured by the daredevil hit-and-run suspect’s antics.

The police department already knows who owns the vehicle that was being driven by the suspect but didn’t provide any further context on that topic.

Now, Pasco Police are asking the community for any information that may help them find and apprehend the suspect for their crimes. If you have info to contribute, you’re urged to call Pasco Police dispatch at (509) 628-0333 about Case No. 21-19794 — Hit and Run, or email the officer directly at christensonc@pasco-wa.gov.

