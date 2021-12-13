Police spread holiday cheer through ‘2021 Pasco Cops and Kids’ program

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — Local school children and law enforcement gathered on Sunday morning for the 2021 Pasco Cops and Kids initiative, which provides holiday gifts for low-income students during the most wonderful time of the year.

Cops from the Pasco Police Department gathered at the Walmart location at 4820 N Rd 68 along with Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies, officials from the Pasco School District, and team members from the local Walmart.

They handed out gifts to families who were selected to participate, loading up trunks with presents to stash under the tree. They also provided Christmas Dinner packages, which were provided to the program by Walmart.

A row of cars lined up outside of the superstore while Walmart staff members and volunteers brought carts filled with toys and home goods out to them.

In their social media post, Pasco Police offered the following thanks to those who made this event possible:

A huge thank you to all of the donors who made this possible, the Pasco Police Foundation for helping with the fundraising and Emma with the Muddy Misfits 4H club for organizing the toy drive to support this event.

