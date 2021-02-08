Pasco police discover stolen car at local motor inn

Image Credit: Pasco Police, Facebook Police Officers discover the keys to a stolen car at the Tahitian Inn in Pasco, Washington on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department announced the arrest of an alleged car thief at the Tahitian Inn on Sunday night.

According to a post to the Pasco Police Facebook page, suspect Rian E. Porter was booked into the Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold. She is the primary suspect in question in the February 7 theft of a red Toyota Camry which has since been returned to its owner.

Officer Chad Acock investigated the report of a stolen car that allegedly took place between 9 0’clock p.m. and 11:15 p.m. near the 2200-block of W Shoshone St. The vehicle was spotted by Officer Joe Mullen very shortly after it was reported stolen at the Tahitian Inn near Lewis St. and 28th Ave.

The Facebook post by the Pasco Police Department claims that Officer Mullen spotted the vehicle as Officer Acock was entering the vehicle’s information into the PPD database.

Officers sprung into action with backup responding to the inn as others contacted staff and reviewed security videos. Once more officers arrived at the scene, officers surrounded the room where they suspected the car thief was staying. They contacted the occupants and discovered that Porter was one of the individuals inside.

A search warrant allegedly granted permission for PPD to enter the room and suspect Lexis Kapri Rutherford was discovered hiding under a pile of clothing. According to the post, Rutherford was arrested for an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

Keys to the vehicle were discovered in the motel room and were subsequently returned to their owner along with the car itself.

