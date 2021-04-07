Pasco Police, SWAT search for shooting, stabbing suspect

Pasco Police Department

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department and Tri-City Regional SWAT closed several streets Tuesday as they searched for a suspect involved in a violent assault two weeks ago.

Sergeant Pruneda with the Pasco Police Department told KAPP-KVEW they were searching for 32-year-old Rogelio Rodriguez from Pasco.

Rodriguez is wanted for the shooting and stabbing of a Pasco man on March 26.

Law enforcement closed several streets near the 400 block of N Elm Avenue on Tuesday. The area was blocked from 2:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. for the investigation.

Sgt. Pruneda told KAPP-KVEW the investigation led them to believe Rodriguez was in a home in the area.

After several hours, Tri-City Regional SWAT conducted a search of the home and did not find the suspect.

Sgt. Pruneda says Rodriguez is considered armed and dangerous, although they believe this was an isolated incident.

The victim of the shooting and stabbing is recovering, according to Sgt. Pruneda.

