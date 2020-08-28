Pasco police to conduct distracted driving emphasis on Friday

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department will be looking out for drivers using cellphones this Friday, August 28.

Police warn that officers will be at different places in Pasco looking for drivers who are distracted by their electronic devices. They did not disclose where or when they will be conducting the distracted driving emphasis.

The emphasis is being paid for with grant money and will not affect the department’s budget.

“If there were ever a day to use Bluetooth or just put your phone away while driving, Friday is that day,” police wrote on Facebook. “The only way this costs you money is if you fail to follow the advice in the first.”

During a similar emphasis in Kennewick earlier this month, police pulled over more than 160 drivers for distracted driving within five hours.