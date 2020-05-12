Pasco police trying to identify hit-and-run suspect

David Mann by David Mann

Pasco Police Department

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco police are trying to identify a hit-and-run suspect who crashed his blue convertible into a parked car.

Police say the crash happened in the 200 block of N. Elm St. on Monday, May 4, at about 8:35 p.m.

The driver apparently stopped up up the block to look for someone who no longer was living there, then left southbound toward West Lewis Street, went over a curbline and hit a Ford Taurus parked in a driveway.

The driver got out of the car long enough for the neighbor to take a photo, then drove off without making any contact with the owner of the Taurus.

Anyone who recognizes the driver or his car is asked to contact dispatch at 509-628-0333 or email Ofc. Jeremy Pellicer at pellicerj@pasco-wa.gov about case 20-12354.

Comments

comments