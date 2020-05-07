Pasco police warn of scammers posing as Mexican drug cartel, demanding ransom

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco police are warning the public of a phone scam involving someone posing as a Mexican drug cartel member demanding ransom for a family member’s life.

On Tuesday, a scammer called a Pasco man saying they had kidnapped his daughter and would kill her unless he paid thousands of dollars in ransom immediately. The scammer demanded that the victim stay on the line, presumably to prevent the victim from trying to verify, police said.

Though information that was publicly available online, the scammer was able to learn that the victim had a daughter in Seattle. The scammer said the victim’s daughter got into a crash with a cartel vehicle in Seattle and saw that they were carrying dope.

The scammer threatened to kill the daughter unless the victim delivered the money to a specific store.

“They even put a female voice on the line long enough to quickly say that she needed help,” police said. “If the victim had proceeded to the store, he no doubt would have been instructed to send a money order somewhere, and then to give the caller the transaction number.”

Police said it wouldn’t matter what name was given, and the money could be accessed from anywhere in the world, so it’s highly unlikely that the scammer is even local.

Thankfully, the victim was able to tell someone else to call police while on the phone with the scammer, and police verified that his family was safe.

In the past, police said victims have been universally Spanish-speaking, and the scammer posing as the cartel is normally threatening to kill a relative in Mexico. In Tuesday’s case, the victim was a white, English-speaking male. Police said there are no indications that his family was specifically targeted.

Police said scammers appear to be using just enough information to make contact and keep the victim tied to the phone, unable to investigate.

