Pasco Police welcome new K9 Officer ‘HAPO 2.0’

PASCO, Wash. – It’s been nearly a year since Pasco Police Department lost one of their own: K9 Officer HAPO.

He died of natural causes last year, leaving the department with an opening for a new K9.

On Friday, the department introduced the newest addition to the team, K9 Officer HAPO 2.0, a two-year-old German Shephard from Southern California.

The department was able to purchase HAPO 2.0 due to a generous donation from HAPO Credit Union. They donated $25,000 in order for the department to purchase and train the newest officer.

HAPO 2 has been working with the department since November 2020 but they couldn’t hold a formal public introduction due to COVID-19 guidelines. Pasco Police Officer Jason Griffin is HAPO 2’s handler.

Police Chief Ken Roske said K9s are integral to their department; not only do they have specialized skills to help fight crime, but they’re also able to take down suspects with less use of force if warranted.

The department was grateful to receive the donation from HAPO Credit Union; Crystal Contreras with the company said they know how important K(s are to keep the community safe, which is why they continue to support Pasco’s K9 program.

The K9s with the Pasco Police Department also work throughout the Tri-Cities and across the region. For example, if the Walla Walla Police needed a K9, they might call upon Pasco PD for assistance.

