Pasco protesters caravan through the Tri-Cities, protesting rent, mortgages

PASCO, Wash — Members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation drove through the Tri-Cities in a caravan Sunday afternoon, protesting against the continuation of rent and mortgage payments in the country.

The group started at Volunteer Park in Pasco where they decorated their cars with messages and signs.

Mitchell Malloy, an organizer, said this call-to-action was part of a nationwide event that took place in “50 cities across the country over three days.”

“We’re out here leading this car caravan today to call for the cancellation of rents and mortgages for all working class people,” Malloy said. “We want the debts associated to rent and mortgages due to COVID-19 to be cancelled.”

Malloy said that by driving through the city, he would be able to reach the people who are most affected directly.

“I think a lot of people aren’t aware of the breadth and scope of this tremendous problem that we’re facing,” Malloy said. “If we don’t do something about this soon, the eviction number is only going to grow.”

On Feb. 1st, President Biden extended moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures during the pandemic. But Malloy said “it’s not enough.”

“We want to make sure we’re not focusing on a temporary ban, but a full cancellation,” Malloy said. “As well meaning as the moratoriums are, they don’t really solve the long-term problem. That problem is that people are going to lose their homes.”

He added that the country was already “facing an economic recession” and that “COVID-19 isn’t the cause but the inciting incident. The catalyst that caused the rest of this reaction.”

“Cancelling everything will help prevent millions of people from being homeless as a result of inability to pay rent over the next few months because of the pandemic,” Malloy said. “We need to demand more, stand up, and push back.”

Established in the United States in 2004, the Party for Socialism and Liberation is a group that’s in favor of transforming the country’s capitalist structure into a socialist structure.

PSL is active in movements regarding Black Lives Matter, immigrant rights, women’s rights, unionizing labor and averting war.

