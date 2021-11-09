Pasco prowler caught in victim’s SUV as crime spikes from Daylight Savings

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — Normally, car prowlers are sneaky, quiet and deceptive, but not this one! Pasco police arrested a known suspect who was inside someone’s SUV illegally after the owners got a notification that someone opened their car door.

According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, this incident took place late on Monday, November 8 on the 700-block of W Brown St.

After the SUV’s owners were notified that their car was opened, they took a peek outside and saw the suspect rummaging inside their car. They immediately called the police, who just so happened to be close by. Since he was found inside someone else’s cause, PPD officers had probable cause to arrest the suspect.

He was identified as a 28-year-old from Richland who was caught last month writing what PPD officers suspect to be gang-related graffiti on the side of a wall. This time, he was booked into the Franklin County Jail for vehicle prowl to the second degree.

This was just one of many crimes which have accelerated as nighttime begins earlier in the evening. Pasco police officers say that vehicle prowls, catalytic converter thefts and thefts from construction sites have all increased since Daylight Savings Time.

