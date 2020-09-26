Pasco pumpkin patch has food, beverages, and $5 pumpkins

Neil Fischer

PASCO, Wash. — Villa’s Lil’ Pumpkin Patch in Pasco is open all weekend and is selling all of their field pumpkins for $5.

They also offer fresh pie slices, espresso, cake pops, cotton candy, kettle corn, nachos, hot dogs, sausage dogs, chili cheese dogs, and biscuits and gravy.

There are socially distanced tables with hand sanitizer around the pumpkin patch for guests.

If guests would like a private trip to the pumpkin patch you can message their Facebook page and set up a time.

The pumpkin patch is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Villa’s Lil’ Pumpkin Patch is located at 510 Orchard Road in Pasco.

