by Neil Fischer

PASCO, Wash. — A 32-year-old man was shot Monday night in the parking lot of El Mirador in what appears to be a targeted shooting, according to the Pasco Police Department.

Pasco police responded to the restaurant on 20th Ave. near Court St. around 9:50 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

Sergeant Pruneda with the Pasco Police Department told KAPP-KVEW that the 32-year-old man was seriously injured after being shot in the abdomen.

Police say the victim is a resident of Pasco. The 32-year-old is expected to survive, according to Sgt. Pruneda.

The Pasco Police Department says the victim was transported to a regional hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

The Pasco Police Department is continuing to investigate.

