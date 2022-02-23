Pasco robber crashed into patrol car with a stolen vehicle, hid in bushes in attempt to evade arrest

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — The suspect in a string of crimes tried to run from Pasco Police officers after ramming a stolen vehicle into a patrol car and fleeing the scene on foot after it was disabled.

According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police Department, the string of crimes began on Valentine’s Day—February 14, 2022—when officers responded to the Pik-A-Pop on the 1500-block of N 4th Ave around four in the morning.

A male victim at the scene told officers that he was threatened and robbed by two male suspects who took the Chrysler Pacifica he was driving and fled the area.

READ: WSP investigating after 1 dead and 4 injured in a rollover crash in Pasco on I-182 ramp

At 7:40 p.m. on February 17, officers were called to the intersection of Burden Blvd & Rd 68, where a woman claimed that a Chrysler Pacifica struck her vehicle and fled the scene of the accident.

She parked in the nearby Walmart parking lot to wait for police and recognized that the car which struck her returned to make a trip to the store. By the time a detective spoke with the victim and called for backup, the suspects had already returned to the vehicle and began to leave.

Pasco police say that they signaled their emergency lights and tried to prevent them from fleeing. That’s when the driver allegedly backed into a PPD vehicle and sped off through the parking lot to evade arrest.

PREVIOUS: Pasco Police arrest a robbery suspect who hit a patrol car

One arriving officer spotted the van driving recklessly in the wrong lane toward his vehicle. The driver is accused of striking the police sergeant’s vehicle head-on, causing extensive damage to each car while disabling his getaway vehicle.

The suspects are accused of exiting the vehicle and fleeing to the east. Shortly after, a K9 unit responded to the scene. PPD officials say that K9 Zador let out a big howl when he arrived.

Zador’s sniffs led him and a handful of offices near the area of a building formerly known as Cousins Restaurant, where his handler loudly announced that anyone who was hiding would be located and removed. Shortly after, the K9 located a male suspect hiding in the nearby bushes.

PPD officers identified this suspect as 37-year-old Michael Wisar, who faces charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Attempt to Elude, and two counts of vehicular assault. He was medically cleared before being transported to Franklin County Corrections..

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Driver in stolen car flees after causing 3-car crash on S.R. 395 in Kennewick

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.