Pasco robbers armed with assault rifle take cash, cigarettes from convenience store

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — A pair of suspects bearing an assault rifle entered a local convenience store to demand cash and goods during a robbery on Monday night. Now, local authorities are attempting to track the suspects down and bring them to justice.

According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police, the suspects visited the Conoco convenience store near the intersection of S Elm Ave & E Lewis St around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, December 14.

Officers provided security camera snapshots that show the men entering the store while covering their faces with masks, black hoodies, and sunglasses to shield their identities. They walked up to the store clerk behind a cash register, taking an undisclosed amount of cash and packs of Marlboro Red cigarettes.

Henceforth, this tandem was dubbed the ‘Marlboro Red Bandits’ by Pasco police officers. The first, who was armed with the assault rifle, is described as a skinny white man with dark clothing. His vehicle appeared to be a black semi-automatic assault rifle with a folding stock.

The second suspect who collected the money is described as a chubby Hispanic male. The victims and witnesses weren’t able to provide a firm description of their escape vehicle.

However, PPD officers urge the community to offer information if possible. You may do so by calling Pasco police dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or by emailing Officer Aaron Crawford at crawforda@pasco-wa.gov about case 21-37647 (Robbery).

