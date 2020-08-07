Pasco robbery suspect arrested after police receive tip through social media

Eric Quintero

PASCO, Wash. – A man suspected of armed robbery at a Pasco store was arrested thanks to community tips.

According to the Pasco police, 28-year-old Eric Quintero or Burbank used a knife to threaten a clerk at the Sky Market on Sylvester and 20th on Wednesday night.

After posting surveillance images of the suspect on social media Thurdsay, police say they got a tip that Quintero was at the Amtrak station one block away from the Pasco Police Department.

Just before noon, police found Quintero inside the station and he was arrested.

“Facebook Nation can take the credit for this arrest,” the department wrote in a post. “After we posted the photo of the robbery suspect on Facebook, a tip came in today that led Officers Aceves, Santiago, and Haworth to the Amtrak. During the follow-up investigation, a knife was recovered and taken as evidence.”

Quintero was booked into Franklin County Jail.

Anyone with more information about this case is urged to call (509)628-0333 and refer to case # 20-22671 Robbery.

