Pasco RV dealership presents $85,000 check to Special Olympics

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

PASCO, Wash. — Broadmoor RV presented the Special Olympics of Washington state an $85,000 check Wednesday afternoon to support the virtual fall games.

This is the second year that Broadmoor RV has sponsored the fall games.

“We’re doing it just to see the smiles on their face, it’s just amazing for these kids,” said John Ramsey, owner of Broadmoor RV.

The Special Olympics will use the donation in various ways throughout the fall games.

“This check will help provide at-home kits for athletes that are participating in the fall games,” said Morgan Larche, Director of Unifying Schools for the Special Olympics.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for November 2, and fans can show support by visiting virtualfallgames.org.

The events for the fall games include football, volleyball, cycling, and a fitness heptathlon.

