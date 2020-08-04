Pasco school board meeting to discuss reopening plans

Virtual meeting begins at 6:30 pm

Jamison Keefover by Jamison Keefover

Pasco School District #1

The Pasco School District Board of Directors will discuss fall reopening plans with the first day of classes less than one month away.

A regularly scheduled board meeting was held July 28 and the board intended to discuss plans for reopening the district for the 2020-2021 school year. A short time before the meeting, they received safety recommendations from the Benton-Franklin Health District on starting school remotely for the fall. The board members did not have time to review the recommendations prior to the meeting so they will discuss the recommendations from BFHD and the Washington State Department of Health at a special meeting on Tuesday.

Shane Edinger, the Public Affairs Director with the Pasco School District says the district is taking all recommendations into consideration for the safety of the community.

“When it comes down to it, the safety of our students, the safety of our staff members, and the safety of our families is really what’s most important,” Ediger said, “We are still in the middle of a health crisis, if you will, a public health crisis. We’re certainly going to be listening to what they have to say and we’ll adjust our plans accordingly.”

The meeting will stream live on the Pasco School District YouTube page here. Those without internet access can also call in to the meeting to listen in English or Spanish. To listen in English dial 1-669-900-9128. When prompted, enter the meeting ID 843 8087 3873. No password is required. To listen in Spanish dial 1-253-215-8782. When prompted, enter the meeting ID 867 7902 3456 and password 972410.

The meeting begins at 6:30 pm.

Comments

comments