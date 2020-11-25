Pasco School Board votes to keep middle and high schoolers remote for now

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

PASCO, Wash. — In a unanimous decision during their Nov. 24 meeting, Pasco School District Board members voted to stick to remote learning for middle and high schoolers indefinitely.

The decision came after board members reviewed current local and state numbers as well as Benton-Franklin Health District’s recent recommendations.

Originally, the board tentatively planned to start blended learning for middle and high school students on Dec. 3.

