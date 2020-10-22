Pasco School District athletics will resume on Nov. 9

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

(Google Maps)

PASCO, Wash. — High school athletes in the Pasco School District can begin play starting Monday, Nov. 9.

The Pasco School District announced the launch of its Return-to-Play initiative, saying in a statement, “We believe students who are involved in activities are happier, healthier, and perform better academically.”

PSD is currently in the open season period where teams have the option to meet for extra conditioning and practices. Coaches are beginning to clear students for participation and high school athletic programs will begin reaching out to student-athletes on Return-to-Play plans for their specific sport.

Student athletes will be expected to follow all health and safety requirements including staying home when sick, wearing a mask except during strenuous exercise and no high-fives or handshakes between players. Specific guidelines for each sport will be based on the designated health risk category – low, moderate or high.

For more details, click here.