Pasco School District board to meet about possible school closures

Emergency meeting re: COVID-19 novel coronavirus

Another local school district will meet Friday to figure out whether to close schools in the near future because of the coronavirus.

A Pasco School District Board of Directors emergency meeting is set for March 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Booth Administration Building (1215 W. Lewis Street).

The board will livestream a discussion about taking “any necessary action related to Pasco School District’s emergency response plan for COVID-19 novel coronavirus.”

Administrators and staff have been emergency-response planning for the past few days:

“Based on our local circumstances, Benton-Franklin Health District has not yet recommended any school closures. However, with the state-ordered closure of school districts in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties, District staff are making contingency plans to address nutritional services, child care, and other services should school closures occur here.”

Richland School District asked families Thursday night to prepare for school closures; Tri-Cities school officials will be at a Benton-Franklin Health District press conference Friday at 11 a.m., where a school-related announcement may be made; and Yakima schools may announce a decision Friday morning during a Yakima Health District press conference set for Friday at 10 a.m.

KAPP-KVEW will broadcast the Friday-morning Benton-Franklin and Yakima-area press conferences live.

