Most Pasco School District students will start classes online this fall

The Pasco School District Board of Directors approved reopening schools this fall resulting in a blended learning format, with the majority of students learning remotely with at-risk students given the option of small group in-person learning.

The school board met on July 28 but due to receiving safety recommendations from the Benton- Franklin Health District a short time before the regularly scheduled meeting, the board decided to reconvene during a special meeting on Tuesday after evaluating BFHD’s advice. BFHD wrote a letter to districts around the two counties advising

Pasco School District Superintendent Michelle Whitney proposed a blended learning plan to board members. Whitney said the district wants to maximize the in-person learning they are able to offer now to small groups of students, with the majority of students learning from home. They say the goal of the blended learning plan is to bring students back to in-person learning as soon as it is healthy to do so. Whitney said some students in the Pasco School District need additional help through in-person access.

Steve Christensen was the first board member to approve the plan presented by the district, but said families should prepare to keep children learning at home until metrics are in place to safely bring them back into classrooms.

“I think this is the best we can ask for,” Christensen said.

The blended-learning plan must be approved by the Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) before the plan becomes permanent.

The Pasco School District Board of Directors virtual meeting can be found here.

