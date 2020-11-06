Pasco School District cancels online, in-person classes for Pre-K through 5th grade Friday

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco School District announced late Thursday night that classes would not take place for Pre-K through 5th grade students on Friday, Nov. 6, in order for PSD to prepare for in-person learning next week.

In a Facebook post, PSD announced that an agreement was reached with the Pasco Association of Educators in regards to elementary students returning to school. Pre-K through 2nd grade students start Monday, Nov. 9, and 3rd through 5th grade students start Monday, Nov. 16.

To allow for final classroom preparations, all Pre-K through 5th grade students will have asynchronous learning activities (homework) only on Friday, Nov. 6. Synchronous classes for students in Pre-K through 5th grade, elementary in-person instruction, supports, special education small groups and any other in-person services will not be held on Friday.