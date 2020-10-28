Pasco School District moves forward with Elementary, Secondary blended learning start dates

KAPP-KVEW STAFF by KAPP-KVEW STAFF

PASCO, Wash. – By unanimous decision the Pasco School District Board of Directors have decided to work towards transitioning Elementary, Middle, and High School students to a blended learning model of education.

The plan to transition all students in the Pasco School District depends greatly on the successful transitioning of Elementary students to in-person blended learning first.

At Tuesday’s virtual School Board meeting the board members unanimously agreed to start Pre-K through 2nd grade on November 9, 2020, and with 3rd grade through 5 beginning on November 16, 2020.

Middle School and High School students would transition to blended learning at Trimester (December 3, 2020) Provided:

Successful phasing of Elementary students Community health conditions support moving forward Additional mitigation measures as recommended by Benton Franklin Health District can be implemented

More details on the mitigation measures as well as public comment can be seen here.

The Pasco School Districts Board or Directors will meet again November 9th.